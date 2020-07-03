WOOF! WOOF! Before I forget, I am not affiliated with the products mentioned in this article. I was given a product to review but no cash, for which a dog like me has no use, treats, filet mignon, or any other means of compensation to paw my opinion.
Barks, I love going for car rides with my human! The summer weather means more trips. We go to the local garden centers to walk around looking at the pawsome plants and buying more than we planned, WOOF!, hardware and pet stores, or to a park for a long hike, or just going for the infamous “car ride” where we just drive and drive and drive turn around and come home! Paws, I love it! Going for a ride requires safety considerations for your dog. It.. shouldn’t be just a “just jump-in-and-go!”
Barks, pawlease keep your pets ID Collar and microchip updated. Paws, if you should get separated while traveling, you can be reunited easier! I recommend ID collars too because they can be easier to read and may make reuniting faster!
Woofingly, unfortunately, car accidents happen. Paws, while humans have ID and others means to let the “First Responders” know about themselves, it’s impawtant to consider the same for your dog. My human maintains a bright-colored notebook kept in the car containing information about me for “First Responders” and others assisting at an accident. The folder contains a page of every bit of contact information including those to call in an emergency, detailed information about me such as any markings, colors, and impawtant instructions like “do not let off-leash!” and my Veterinarian’s information. Barks. He keeps copies of my Vaccine Medical History and the Rabies certification. He saves the best part for last, photos of my incredibly-handsome-self so there is no question who I am!
Barkingly, my human uses a harness to keep me in my seat when we travel even if it is just around the corner! We have to be safe! Harnessing your dog could save his life and yours. Should you be involved in an accident, you wouldn’t want your dog’s weight to be thrown around the car or into you. A harness such as Sleepypod’s Clickit-Terrain (www.sleepypod.com) is an awesome product because of its simplicity to use in the car and as a harness while walking too.
Paws, Dad keeps a “dog care” bag in the trunk of the car which contains a few bottles of water, bowls for water and food, a first aid kit and supplies, blanket, pillow, several towels, pawlenty of “gift” bags, extra leashes and collars, treats, and a plastic Folger’s coffee can to carry my “gifts” until a trash receptacle is found. These items come in handy should your dog get muddy, filthy, or injured.
An impawtant note, Dad never lets me put my head out the car window. He will let me stick my nose out the window to sniff as that’s not as dangerous. He says that placing my head out the window allows the pawssiblility of rocks, road debris, and bugs getting into my eyes and face causing me to get hurt. WOOF! WOOF! He doesn’t want that!
Wherever you go, be safe! Plan your trip with your dog in mind. Will he be welcome? Planning ahead and preparation will help you have a safe and enjoyable ride.
Pawlease meet a few friends needing “Forever Homes!”
Beast, a handsome Black Labrador Retriever, paws, was hit by a car causing his right rear leg to be amputated. He hasn’t stopped enjoying life sharing his enthusiasm with everyone! Barks, he chases balls, like toys, playing in the water, and is crate- and house-trained. He is learning his leash skills. Paws, no cats.
My stately gentleman frosty-faced Black Labrador friend Duke loves napping and short walks. He has a few medical issues and wants a peaceful home to relax. He prefers to be your one-and-only-dog-that-is and no cats either. His home needs minimal steps going in and out.
Ruger, a Chocolate Labrador Retriever, loves humans and getting attention. He likes retrieving and playing with toys. He needs a family who will provide love, attention, additional training, daily play, and exercise time! Good with dogs and cats.
Lab Rescue of L.R.C.P., Inc. www.lab-rescue.org, (301) 299-6756, email info@lab-rescue.org.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email! We paw about dog/cat adoption, humor, their care and tips. Noah is Dog, Samson is Cat-in-Charge, to their human, Allen Pearson, Dog Photographer and Writer, www.allenpearsonphotography.com, www.allenpearsonphotographyjournal.com www.facebook.com/AllenPearsonPhotography, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
