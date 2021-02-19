“WOOF! WOOF! Samson, did you brush your teeth this morning?”
“HISS! HISS! Meow, uh, isn’t that a bit pawsonal of a question for you to be asking me?”
“Barkingly, well, yes, but it’s Pet Dental Month, and since I love you like a brother, which since you are I should, I want to be sure you’re taking good care of yourself!”
“Meows, quite kind of you, old chap! Yes, my staff takes care of my teeth much like they do my Veterinary care, grooming my pawsomely handsome fur coat, food, water, treats, toys, fluffing my pillow every hour on the hour and not a second late. When we visit the Veterinarian, she checks my teeth and makes suggestions about my care.”
“That’s great! Barks! My staff does the same for me, I think we might have the same staff, but not all humans understand the impawtance of good ongoing dental care!”
“Purringly meows, didn’t you tell me a story about one of our human’s previous cats whose previous human ignored its dental care!?”
“Woofs, paws, the cat’s teeth were never cleaned by the Veterinarian or the human. Barks, the human, never gave the cat crunchy treats either. We don’t know, but it was apparent the cat hadn’t seen the Veterinarian in a while. Barks, paws, the cat’s sweet-self and pawsome pawsonality changed to be an old crotchety-grouchy man, much like Dad can be late at night! Our humans took him to the Veterinarian for a routine health exam when they discovered the problems. It broke their hearts to see what can happen when you do not care for a pet’s teeth! Barks! Our humans elected surgery to help the poor cat! WOOF! Within a short time, the cat returned to its pawsomely grand sweet-self! Our humans learned about the impawtance of pet dental care.
Barkingly, keeping a watchful eye on your pet’s teeth helps catch problems early. A few common signs of oral disease are yellow-brown tartar, bad breath, bleeding gums, red and inflamed gums, excessive drooling, changes in eating habits, pawing the mouth, or rubbing the face against the floor or furniture.”
“Meows, I haven’t had dental surgery, but the Veterinarian cleans them during my examination. Purrs, the crunchy treats with the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) seal of approval help me stay healthy.”
“Barks, same here. I have had mine examined by our pawsome Veterinarian but have not had dental surgery or cleaning where they put me to sleep. The crunchy treats and the specially-designed dental treat and chew toys Dad gives me help. Barks, and my crazy-need to play and chew on sticks helps too.”
“HISS! HISS! WHAT???? TO SLEEP?? WHY! I’M A GREAT CAT!”
“WOOF! SETTLE DOWN, dear cat-brother! The Veterinarian has to use anesthesia when performing a dental cleaning or a surgery. Paws, since we do not completely understand what is going on when they do the dental work, a dose of it helps us to relax, not squirm, growl, bite, or try to escape. It’s the safest way since we could accidentally hurt the Veterinarian and ourselves, neither of which would we want to do!”
“Barks, much like with humans, good pet dental care begins at home. Humans should brush their pet’s teeth frequently! BARKS! WOOF! Pawlease pay attention NOT to use products made for humans. Those could harm or even be fatal for your pet! It’s impawtant to use toothpaste, toothbrushes, or tooth wipes recommended by your Veterinarian. Barkingly, you can find dental products at your local pet store. Barkingly, brushing a pet’s teeth is much like brushing humans teeth! Barks, make sure you brush every tooth removing tartar and any yucky-looking stuff, especially along the gum lines! Barks! Paws, with pets, begin trying to brush their teeth using caution, going slow and easy. If the pet allows you to continue, go ahead. If not, stop and try another time. Some pets do not like the mouth and teeth touched, so they could try to bite! WOOF! Barks, cleaning your pet’s teeth at home isn’t a substitute for regularly having a Veterinarian clean them. Woofs.
WOOFs! February is National Pet Dental Health Month. Contact your Veterinarian with any questions or concerns about dental check-ups and pawssibly cleanings. Barks, some Veterinarians offer discounts this month as an incentive!”
About us! Barks! Meows! Using humor with facts, Samson and I write about dog/cat adoption, humor, pet care tips, and entertaining stories about life with pets! Enjoy our articles? Pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email. Samson is Cat-in-Charge, I am Noah, Dog to our human, Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer,Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer, www.allenpearsonphotography.com, www.allenpearsonphotographyjournal.com, www.facebook.com/AllenPearsonPhotography, www.instagram.com/allen_pearson_photography, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
