Arf! An evening last week was one of the scariest yet fascinating evenings of my short puppy life! One moment there was a flash of light. Then there was a loud boom. WOOFS! Then there were loud noises of something hitting the ceiling of Dad’s studio! I was so curious I looked out the window and saw it raining! No biggie! So I went back to my doggie bed to watch a little TV, and it happened again…bright flashes and loud booms! Dad says thunderstorms often occur this time of year.
National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day encourages pet owners to develop a plan for themselves and their pets in a disaster. A disaster is a sudden event, an accident, or a natural catastrophe, that causes significant damage or loss of life. These events can be stressful; pawlanning your pet’s care will ease some of the challenges. With hurricane season starting soon, I am pawing a few reminders to help you prepare.
Barkingly, as my human often says, a priority with your pets is making sure their ID collar and microchip are kept updated with every bit of personal contact information, which would help safely return your pet home. I have a collar with a tag attached and a micro-chip! If someone finds me, they can check the ID tag quickly or take me to a Veterinarian’s office to have my chip read! WOOFS! The marvel of technology!
Paws, humans should make a plan as to where they will go in a disaster. Most impawtant, never leave your pets behind! If it’s dangerous for you, it is for them. They need you; you need them! Woofs, contact your Veterinarian for recommendations of boarding places. Barks, consider a relative’s home. Will they welcome your pets? Does your local emergency shelter allow pets? Many do not so check this out ahead of time. Woofs, create a list of pet-friendly hotels and keep it updated as to the acceptance of pets.
Barkingly, if you aren’t available, who will care for your pets? Create a list of contacts who will assist and care for your pets should you be unable to get home. It should be someone home during the day, you can trust, and pawssibly has pets or experience with them. They should be someone who can care for your pets in your absence. Barks, your pets should know them too. Provide them a house key with a list of impawtant information about your pets.
My human has placed “Pet Emergency Alert” stickers on windows by the doors of our home! These notify emergency workers of two pets living here, a cat and a dog- with our names listed. If he has to evacuate, and there is time, he will write “EVACUATED” on the stickers, or remove them, showing we have left. The “Pet Emergency Alert” stickers can be found at local pet shops or online. Paws, Dad and Mom, have “Pet Emergency Cards” in their wallets too. They notify rescuers they have pets at home should they not be able to get to us!
Pawingly, Dad keeps in a kitchen drawer my leash, treats, a fanny pack of “poop bags,” and supplies he might need should we have to evacuate. When he uses an item, it’s returned or replenished. Arfs, as you will want to evacuate your pet quickly in an emergency, keep a list of needed supplies in a specific location so you can quickly, without much thinking, grab items and go. These items should include their crates, 7-10 days of food and water, food and water bowls, extra collars and leashes, medications and medical records in a waterproof container, blankets, a few favorite toys, litter and litterboxes, paper towels, garbage bags, recent photos, and first aid supplies.
Pawingly, Dad created a notebook of basic information about me to keep in our cars. The notebook is a central place for all the stuff you’d ever want to know about me. It includes a page “About Me” with emergency contact information, a copy of my Veterinarian record, and photos that allow for identification. He keeps them in the cars, so if we have to leave or have an accident while in the vehicle, my information is quickly available.
