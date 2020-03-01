WOOF! Barks, I have two signs of the “household rules,” hanging prominently, so my human can see them daily. Barkingly, when my human and I reviewed these rules, he came up with how these could actually be good for humans to follow, too. WOOF! I have to share these with you! WOOF!
NO cats or kittens allowed! “When mom wants a cat, she gets a cat, simple as that. But she loves you Noah, so she found a dog-friendly cat!”
If you can’t figure it out -- pee on it! “Well, Noah, we humans can’t quite do that. I suggest taking a deep breath and walking away!”
Chase after your dreams! “That is so true! If you have a dream, like a specific job, or an incredible trip, or a fancy new car, or a new home, or a spouse, a family, or whatever, go for it and do your best to obtain your dream without forsaking your responsibilities.”
Love unconditionally! “All of us humans can learn from this. We should love each other unconditionally, period.”
No playing dress-up! “Can’t blame you there, Noah! For humans, to me, that rule says, ‘Be yourself; do not try to be something you aren’t.’”
When all else fails … hug a dog! “Dogs are not known for wanting to be hugged, so humans must be very careful with this and know their dog. This human doesn’t wait for everything else to fail — I hug you first, Noah! Humans who do not have a dog can hug a human!”
Paws to enjoy life! “Humans get wrapped up in their work and forget to take the time to enjoy their lives. A common phrase is: ’Disconnect from the world.’ Do it! Take the time to pet your dog; take your dog for a walk or hike; smell the flowers; take a vacation with family members or friends. Tomorrow may never arrive.”
Unleash your potential! “Find out what you are good at and do it. Learn about it, build on it and share those skills in your work, hobbies, or volunteering. Do not just sit back and wait for the opportunities to come your way, as they may never!”
Sniff out oppawtunities! “When one door is shut, keep looking for another to open. Find opportunities in life!”
Sniffing is really OK! “For dogs, sniffing is learning about the other dog, gathering information on other animals. For humans, we do not sniff out others, or each other for that matter, but we should take the time to learn about each other.”
Pawlease meet my friends looking for a “forever home”:
Cyrus is a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever who is almost as cute and handsome as I was at that age! Barkingly, he is as energetic, too! Paws, he is looking for a “forever home!” in a single-family house with a 6 ft privacy fence.
He enjoys going for car rides, being with humans and other dogs. He has no history with cats. Barks, he’s recommended for mini-humans ages 10 and older. He will have a training addendum with adoption.
A beautiful 9-year-old fox red Labrador retriever sweetheart named Coco is looking for a “forever home!” in a single-family house with minimal steps located in a rural or suburban setting. No fence requirement.
She loves going for walks, sniffing along the way. She is house- and crate-trained, though she hasn’t needed it at her foster home. She needs minimal steps and some assistance getting in and out of an SUV.
Coco is good with dogs, unknown with cats and approved for mini-humans ages 10 and up.
Indie is quite the character! He is a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever looking for a “forever home!” in a rural or suburban single-family house with a fence!
Indie was injured in an accident, which caused his leg to be amputated. Barkingly, you wouldn’t know it if you watched him run and play! He is amazing! Barks! He knows basic commands, and he is good with Easy Walk Harness. House- and crate-trained.
Lab Rescue of L.R.C.P., Inc. www.lab-rescue.org, call the Lab Line: 301-299-6756 or email info@lab-rescue.org.
