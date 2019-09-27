Barks! I had the pawsome pawleasure of my friend “Lab Lady” introducing me to a human who volunteers helping dogs find “forever homes!” His name is Charles “Chuck” Shuck! He volunteers with Lab Rescue, Kindred Hearts Rescue, and Shepherds Beyond Borders as a dog transporter.
Paws, what is a dog transporter? It’s a human using their vehicle, or pawssibly one supplied by a rescue, who drives a dog who lost their “forever home” to a rescue which will help him find a new home. The work is very impawtent because dogs I’ve met aren’t into driving. They might try on occasion, but for the most part, it isn’t something they like or want to do. Barks! Paws, some transports are long drives, others are local. WOOF! Barkingly, my human went on a transport from Nashville, TN to Fairfax, bringing dogs to the Virginia and Maryland area to a rescue. Barks! Or, you can transport dogs a relatively short distance from, for example, Staunton to Purcellville.
Chuck Shuck volunteers with Lab Rescue and likes to take the most challenging oppawtunities to transport dogs! He pawsitively loves his volunteer work and has made quite a few pawed furry friends along the way. Barkingly, I asked Chuck Shuck questions about his experiences with volunteering in dog transport.
WOOF! Chuck, how long have you been a volunteer with Lab Rescue?
CHUCK SHUCK: Noah, about 6 months.
Paws, what inspired you to volunteer in dog transport?
CHUCK SHUCK: Noah, I lost both my labs (Duke and Gabby) to cancer within 4 months of each other and had time on my hands on the weekend. A friend in Virginia asked if I could help transport a baby German shepherd. I fell in love with it and started signing up for more and more.
WOOF! What skills do you need to volunteer in transport?
CHUCK SHUCK: You need the skill to love dogs.
Barkingly, do you need any special tools? Or items? Training?
CHUCK SHUCK: Noah, I have a box in my truck that has everything from leashes, collars, paper towels, wipes and anything else I think I might need if a dog has an accident or if someone forgets something. I wouldn't say you need much training, but I always follow the rules of the transport. Even though I was a K9 handler, I still respect the rules and double leash the dogs, etc.
What is your most favorite memory, bark?
CHUCK SHUCK: My favorite memory of transporting so far was meeting my dog, Bryce. I instantly fell in love with him and after I dropped him off, I knew I had to go get him and make him my dog. He brings so much joy into my life daily.
What is your most challenging memory?
CHUCK SHUCK: I was transporting 2 dogs, Barney and Fred, for Lab Rescue. On the way to the foster which was about 100 miles, they combined puked 6 times and one of them took a poop in the back of my truck. Sometimes I still get a linger of the smells of that day. They were very sweet dogs though.
Is there anything else you would like to share?
CHUCK SHUCK: I don't think people-- until they transport-- understand the joy it brings to your heart knowing you are a small part of a huge process of saving a dog! We cannot save them all, but if we work together, we can save them one at a time.
Pawlease follow Chuck Shuck at www.facebook.com//HeroDogGabe.
Barkingly, to learn more about transport volunteering oppawtunities, pawlease visit www.lab-rescue.org/volunteer.
Meet my friends looking for “forever homes!”
Jake, a 6-year-old black Labrador retriever, is full of energy and ready to be your best friend ever! He loves going for walks, playing fetch and snuggling!
A 9-year-old, Rudy, is an affectionate and sweet yellow Labrador retriever. He enjoys going for walks, playing fetch and chase. A joy to have around!
And, Duke- the Stuffie Terminator, a 4-year-old fox red Labrador retriever, who loves to play with stuffed toys but loves destroying them more! He is full of energy, happy-go-lucky, loves going for rides, knows basic commands and is crate- and house-trained.
Lab Rescue of L.R.C.P., Inc. www.lab-rescue.org, call the Lab Line: 301-299-6756 or email info@lab-rescue.org.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email! We paw about dog and cat adoption, humor, dog and cat adoption and facts about dogs and cats. Noah is Dog, Samson is Cat-in-Charge, to their human, Allen Pearson, Dog Photographer and Writer
