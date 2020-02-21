WOOF! February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month. Barkingly, it’s one of my least favorite topics to paw about but it is an impawtant one for pet owners to know about! WOOF! Barks! Often humans question why to do it, paws, I am going to share a few points about the topic!
Barkingly, spaying helps female pets to live longer and happier lives than those not spayed. Woofs, spaying helps prevent uterine infections and breast cancer. Barkingly, these are fatal in about 50 percent in dogs and 90 percent in cats. Spaying before her first heat offers the best protection! Barks! Pawsly, this will help eliminate their efforts to attract a male by yowling and urinating frequently sometimes all over your house!
Paws, as painful as it is to think about this, male pets benefit from being spayed/neutered too. Arf, it reduces the pawssibility of testicular cancer and prostate problems. Woofs, a male dog will do just about anything to find a mate including digging his way under the fence or pawssibly jumping it, and making quick escapes out of the house. Barks, once he is free to roam, he becomes a risk for injuries in traffic and in fights with other males. Barks and Woofs, a neutered male will behave much better as they tend to focus on their human families! Paws, the procedures aren’t an “end-all” to misbehavior, but it could help. Spawcific concerns should be addressed with your veterinarian.
Woofs, a spayed/neutered dog or cat will not put on weight because of the procedure. Lack of exercise, over-feeding, and too many treats will cause your pet to put on weight. Paws, make sure you take the time to exercise and feed properly! Bark.
Paws, spaying/neutering benefits our community too! Barks, in some areas of the country, stray animals have become a huge problem as they prey on wildlife, cause car accidents, frighten or pawssibly injure mini-humans and destroy fauna. Spaying/neutering barkingly helps in reducing strays.
WOOF! WOOF! It is highly cost-effective too. Consider the pawssible costs associated with your cat or dog getting loose and into a fight with a neighbor’s dog or cat. These expenses would far outweigh any cost of having your pet spayed/neutered. Barkingly, many veterinarians and local agencies offer low-cost spaying and neutering! The Humane Society of Fairfax County provides a website, https://hsfc.org/low-cost-spay-neuter-and-wellness/, with a list of agencies. Paws!
Barkingly and meowingly, Samson and I write quite a few paws about dog and cat adoption. Every year, millions of cats and dogs of all ages and breeds do not get to find forever homes because they do not make it out of the shelter to a rescue. These high numbers are the result of unplanned litters, which could have been prevented by spaying or neutering. Paws, spaying and neutering help fight pet overpopulation.
Barkingly, as always, we highly recommend woofing with your dog’s veterinarian as to when to have your pets spayed or neutered, the procedure, and any concerns. Paws, the veterinarian should provide you with instructions in caring for your pet prior to surgery and after. It’s barkingly impawtant for their well-being that you follow these instructions. Pawsonally, I recommend placing your pet on the best pillow and giving them the best tasting treats! WOOF!
WOOF! Meet a few of my friends looking for forever homes! and humans to love!
Ebony is one pawsomely beautiful 1-year-old black Labrador mix! She is house- and crate-trained. She walks well on a leash, is very trainable, gets along with other dogs, and loves being with her humans- even mini-humans! She’s affectionate and loves being petted and getting belly rubs.
Barks, my friend Nordic Track is one handsome and sweet fella! He loves being petted! He is a miniature Pinscher mix and around 2-years-old. He is a great size to take with you everywhere you go! He gets along well with his foster’s dogs. Nordick Track is crate- and house-trained. He has liked the humans he’s been around but hasn’t been around mini-humans yet. Paw, maybe likely best with dog-savvy ones.
Contact Operation Paws for Homes www.ophrescue.org, or email: adopt@ophrescue.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.