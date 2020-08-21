Fox Mill Road (Route 665) between Bronzedale Drive and Hunt Road will be closed to through traffic (weather permitting) from 8 a.m. Aug. 24 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 to replace a stormwater pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Those needing to reach properties along Fox Mill Road will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.
Through traffic will be detoured via Bronzedale Drive, Waples Mill Road (Route 664), West Ox Road (Route 608) and Vale Road (Route 672) back to Fox Mill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.