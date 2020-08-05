Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has been awarded a $100,000 summer meals grant from the Nourishing Neighbors Safeway Foundation.
The grant will help feed tens of thousands of children through FCPS summer meal sites. The Nourishing Neighbors Safeway Foundation developed the grant program to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
FCPS FNS has served 2,023,560 meals (through August 3) to students and their families since March 14. The district plans to continue providing grab-and-go meals through the remainder of the summer and once the school year begins.
