Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help gathering information regarding two fires that occurred at the same house, one July 28 and the other August 29, in the 2900 block of Dunbar Street in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County.
Units responded to the 2900 block of Dunbar Street for a reported house fire. They arrived on the scene of a vacant one-story, single family home with light smoke showing from the roof area. Crews located a smoldering fire involving two mattresses and quickly extinguished it.
Units responded to Dunbar Street for a fire in a vacant one-story, single family home July 28 at approximately 2:11 a.m. A neighbor observed fire coming from a window and called 9-1-1. The home sustained an estimated $50,000 in damages.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact Lt. Michael Adams with the Office of the Fire Marshal at (571) 221-1031 or Michael.adams2@fairfaxcounty.gov. Additionally, anyone in the area who may have home security video footage from between midnight and 2:30 a.m. July 28, and 5:30 and 9:30 a.m. August 29, is asked to contact Adams.
You may remain anonymous.
