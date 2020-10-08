Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported building fire in the 7600 block of Loisdale Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County Oct. 6 at 11:51 a.m.
Crews arrived on the scene of a large, two-story auto dealership with smoke coming out of multiple garage bay doors. Crews quickly located fire in and below a vehicle that was being serviced and up on a lift. The fire sprinkler system activated and kept the fire contained until it was able to be fully extinguished by firefighters. There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries reported.
Approximately 50 people were in the building when the fire occurred. The fire was discovered in the repair shop bay by the workers in that area.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the service bay area. The fire was caused by the arcing of a battery-operated tool that had been doused in gasoline. The tool arced in the operator’s hands and caught fire. The operator dropped the burning tool and it landed in a pool of gasoline. The fire spread to the vehicle being worked on and surrounding combustibles.
No one was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not needed. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $51,254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.