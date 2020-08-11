The Fairfax County Park Authority in partnership with Springfield/South County Youth Club (SYC) will soon begin Field #3 lighting installation at Hooes Road Park.
The contractors, Musco Sports Lighting, of Richmond, and electrical contractor R.E. Lee, of Lorton, will be mobilizing on site during the first week of August. Weather permitting, we anticipate project completion in early September.
The project includes poles and LED lighting fixtures for soccer Field #3. Total project costs are approximately $400,000.
For more information, please contact the Project Manager Som Govender at somanathan.govender@fairfaxcounty.gov or 703-324-2464.
