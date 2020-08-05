As part of Virginia’s declaration of August 2-8 as Virginia’s Racial Truth and Reconciliation Week, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will be participating in activities to help educate citizens about the impact of cultural, historical, and racial inequity.
FCPS’s 2020 virtual Leadership Kickoff on August 5 is focused on equity and will focus on how the district is committed to equity and identifying and remedying racial injustice in FCPS. Region-specific reflection and commitment meetings will follow. The kickoff will feature guest speaker Ibram Kendi, Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, a historian and a leading antiracist voice in America. Kendi will speak to school-based leaders about his work.
FCPS Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand and other leaders plan to participate in a town hall with the Fairfax County NAACP August 5. The town hall can be seen on the NAACP Facebook page.
The Fairfax County School Board and the Board of Supervisors adopted One Fairfax in 2017—a joint social and racial equity policy that considers equity in decision-making and in the development of policies, programs, and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.