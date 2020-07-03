Join FCPS Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand, Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services Sloan Presidio, and director of the office of special education procedural support Jane Strong for an FCPS virtual Town Hall on Monday, July 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. View the livestream on fcps.edu/tv/ch99 or Channel 99 (Verizon, 11). Ask questions before or during the forum by emailing ReturntoSchool@fcps.edu or calling 1-800-231-6359 (during the forum). Questions will be answered about the Return to School options for the 2020-21 school year.
A Spanish language virtual town hall will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook en espanol, featuring Dr. Brabrand and other FCPS officials.
These are among many opportunities to share feedback on FCPS’ plans to reopen schools this fall.
