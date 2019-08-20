A Fairfax County Public Schools music teacher has been convicted on three counts related to the solicitation of a minor, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Monday.
A Hanover County jury recommended that Ryan Thomas Pick, 41, of Woodbridge, Va., face seven years in prison for two counts of using a communication system to procure a minor for an unlawful act and one count of soliciting a minor under the age of 15.
“Individuals who sexually solicit children are robbing them of their childhood and their innocence,” Herring said. “What is even more troubling is that this man worked with children on a daily basis.”
Pick, who teaches music at Cameron Elementary School in Alexandria, was arrested by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 21, 2018 following an undercover investigation where he sent a sexually explicit video and statements involving sex acts to an officer posing as a 12-year-old girl on the social networking site Omegle.
Pick admitted to using Omegle regularly and to talking with the purported 12 year-old when officers executed a search warrant of his Fairfax County residence in August 2018, according to the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia.
Hanover County charged Pick with five felony counts of using a communication system for crimes against children, and he was held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office at the time of the arrest.
According to a WTOP report from Aug. 29, 2018, court records showed that Pick was ultimately charged with one count of proposing sex to a minor and four counts of a sex offense with a minor by computer.
Fairfax County Public Schools suspended Pick without pay at the time of his arrest.
“Now that there is a conviction, FCPS will begin the process of terminating his employment along with revocation of his teaching license,” district spokesman John Torre said on Tuesday.
In addition to teaching at FCPS, Pick also held jobs as a music director at his local church, a private music instructor, and a seasonal pizza delivery man, according to Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General.
The attorney general’s office assisted with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation through its computer forensic unit, which provided digital forensic analysis of evidence.
Assistant Attorney General Alexaundra Williams with the computer crime section of Herring’s office prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
“Because of the work my team and local law enforcement agencies put into this, another dangerous predator is out of our community,” Herring said. “My office will continue to seek justice against those who would exploit and harm children like this.”
Hanover County Circuit Court Judge J. Overton Harris presided over Pick’s trial.
Pick will be formally sentenced on Nov. 22. He will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction in which he lives or works upon his release.
