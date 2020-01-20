A 60-year-old substitute teacher is facing two felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian and one misdemeanor charge of simple assault for inappropriate contact with three students at Glasgow Middle School. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad arrested Albert Keys, of Lorton, on Jan. 17. Detectives began their investigation after it was reported that Keys had inappropriate contact with several students within the last two months. Keys is currently being held at the county’s Adult Detention Center on a $5000 secured bond.
Victim specialists from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Keys to call the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.
