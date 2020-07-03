Dear Editor,
FCPS' plan for returning to school is down right terrible, borderline despicable. I am not against virtual learning, but in my opinion- and the opinions of a supermajority parents and educators- it's not suitable for young children, let alone kindergarten students. My experience tells me that virtual learning is simply a waste of time for children that young. FCPS should just say they don't want to teach its youngest students next year.
Two days of in-person learning is better, but I don't understand why just two days a week if Virginia is entering phase 3 on July 1st. Furthermore, if FCPS only wants to educate its students about 40% of the time, will it be laying off 60% of its staff and redirecting that taxpayer money elsewhere? Somehow I doubt it...
My wife and I are thrilled to live in Fairfax County and were looking forward to sending out children to what we were told were the great FCPS schools. Our first child isn't even in Kindergarten yet and FCPS has somehow managed to already let us down.
I truly hope FCPS reconsiders this poor decision and attempts full-time in-person teaching, similar to the private schools that we are researching.
Concerned and Disappointed Parent
Alexandria, VA
