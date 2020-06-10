Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is resuming the process to consider renaming Robert E. Lee High School, which was postponed when Governor Ralph Northam closed schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is resuming the community engagement process to gather feedback on the proposal to rename the school. FCPS held a community meeting on March 11 and also invited community members to submit their suggestions online and via email. Feedback has been posted online.
FCPS has scheduled a virtual public hearing at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22, to adhere to public health guidelines recommending social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who wishes to speak at the public hearing can sign up to speak online. Community members can also share their comments via email to Region3admin@fcps.edu.
The revised timeline will enable the process to be completed prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year—just as the pre-COVID timeline provided.
The Fairfax County School Board is scheduled to take action on whether or not to change the name of the school at its regular business meeting on Tuesday, June 23. If the Board votes to proceed, Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand will bring a recommendation to the Board on a new name for the school as a new business item at the June 23 meeting. If the Board does not vote to proceed, the process will end.
Information about the renaming process is also available online.
