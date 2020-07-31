Dear Editor,
When FCPS made the decision to hold classes virtually, I received a text from our school's Girl Scout troop leader. It read, “100% online for FCPS is official now. Another wasted academic year!" Online instruction is not nearly as effective as in-person classes. And isolation is particularly hard for many students.
I don’t blame Fairfax County for doing a mediocre job when the schools were first shut down. No one could imagine that on the other side of the globe, China’s Communist regime was covering up a lethal virus. So, I recognize Fairfax is addressing an unexpected challenge. That being said, I am worried about the children. Fairfax County students have been isolated for far too long. And our leaders are not even talking about alleviating the impact the pandemic has had on them. It almost seems as if they are oblivious to it.
Personally, I am not a fan of keeping students at home. But if that is the plan, Fairfax leaders need to put more heart into addressing the needs of students. In fact, this should be their #1 priority. The disappointed parents’ text I mentioned earlier was from a community leader who volunteers for the PTA and every school project. Again, I know FCPS didn’t cause this problem. But when they lose the confidence of parents most vested in our schools, it should serve as a wake-up call.
Kery Nunez
Vienna, VA
