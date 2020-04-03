All Fairfax County Public schools are closed following Governor Northam’s closing of all Virginia Public Schools K-12. Many families and students are left with questions determining what will take place during the rest of the school year.
While many school districts have resulted in online virtual classes, FCPS chooses the term “Distance Learning” as their solution.
The choice of “Distance Learning” is based on two core ideas. Through their first idea, FCPS claims “across grade levels and our county’s geography, students have differing levels of access to reliable technology and the internet as a learning tool.” They proceed to express throughout their second idea that they “assert that quality learning can and does happen remotely with and without computers. That said, we have seen that technology can be a powerful learning tool and that virtual collaboration platforms help maintain a degree of the connections felt among students within a traditional classroom.”
As all high school students in Fairfax County are issued a laptop, the FCPS Board have made plans to distribute laptops to approximately 15,000 middle school and elementary school students in need who do not have access to a device at home as well as the printing and mailing of learning packets to homes across Fairfax County.
Teachers and school-based staff are also receiving specialized training in techniques and strategies to connect remotely with their students to both maintain and strengthen relationships and to address the academic needs of individual learners, just as they would in face-to-face classroom environments.
Teachers started training for distance learning on Monday and have been asked to reach out to their students throughout the week.
In terms of grading, all assignments given out before March 13 will be accepted up until April 24 to be applied in the calculation of students’ third-quarter grades. All work assigned after March 13 will not be graded.
According to FCPS, “middle school and high school students will be assigned a ‘no mark’ for the fourth quarter, with assignments submitted being allowed to positively influence the student’s overall grade for the year based on mastery of learning concepts, by FCPS grading policy. Only final grades will be shown on transcripts; a ‘no mark’ will not show on a student’s final transcript.”
FCPS also adds, “No fourth-quarter grades will be assigned to elementary students due to equity issues of access to technology and limited student ability to submit work during distance learning. Elementary students will engage in teacher-led and independent learning. Learning packets will be distributed by mail to all PK-6 students beginning the week of March 30.”
For seniors graduating and students moving up at an academic level, FCPS states, “any senior on track to graduate will graduate in June. In addition, students on track to advance to the next grade level will be promoted.”
Following the cancellation of the rest of the school year, we asked some students residing in the county their thoughts and reactions to the chaos that has occurred in society. We decided to ask two seniors including Centreville High School senior Michael Welliver, who is attending Virginia Tech next fall, as well as Westfield High School senior Kailee Corbett, who is attending James Madison University next fall.
The first question we asked the two of them was, “Do you think they should have closed the schools for the year?” Michael’s answer was simple: “I think they should’ve kept delaying the year, not just fully canceled but this ensures students safety so it had to be done.” Similar to Michael’s answer, Kailee stated, “I think they should’ve kept delaying the year but now it is clear that it had to be done.”
We then asked, “How do you feel this will affect you in being prepared for your freshman year of college?” Kailee responded, “I think not being able to learn everything I needed in my AP classes will negatively affect me in college next year because I won’t be as prepared as I had liked. Also in one of my classes, I was working towards becoming a certified personal trainer which will be a lot harder now.” Michael expressed his thoughts a little differently than Kailee: “This won’t affect me personally because we are still learning and I have been doing school work during this time.”
Furthermore, we asked, “Do you think FCPS’s choice of “Distance Learning” is the correct way to finish the school year?” They both thought that “Distance Learning” was the best solution as Kailee answered, “I think distance learning is not as effective as learning in the classroom but it is the best alternative,” while Michael answering with, “Yes distanced learning is correct because this keeps the kids safe while still feeding us information to help pass our AP tests.”
The last question we asked them was “What is the biggest loss of your senior year from COVID-19? As a lot of seniors have many different emotions from this, they both expressed sorrow from the national crisis. Michael said he would miss “my senior high school baseball season.” Kailee mourned, “the biggest loss is not having the opportunity to ever go to prom or have graduation which I’ve been looking forward to my entire life. Also not getting to say bye to people I have grown up with and may never see again.”
For daily updates and more information, visit the FCPS website at fcps.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.