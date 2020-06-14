Fairfax County Public Schools will offer a free online arts enrichment program for current K-12 students over for five weeks from July 6 to August 7. A variety of classes will be offered in art, music, theater, and dance.
- Elementary classes include K-6 Art, Stitchery and Weaving, Claymation and Recycled Art, K-6 Music, Drumming, Contemporary Vocals, Sixth Grade Band, Sixth Grade Strings, K-6 Theater, and K-6 Dance.
- Secondary classes include Cartooning, Cell Phone Photography and Animation, Digital Art, Exploratory Drawing and Painting, Guitar, Jazz Band, Creative Strings, Show Choir, Musical Theater, Acting, Theatre Games and Improv, Technical Theater Design and Production, Creative Writing, Yoga for the Artist, Summer Dance Exploration, Summer Dance Intensive, and Fitness for the Performing Artist.
Students may participate in as many classes as they wish, continuing to take their favorite art classes or trying something new. Registration is not required.
Every class is taught by a licensed FCPS teacher in a fun and supportive environment. The site is already online with class descriptions posted. Most classes will require a few supplies or an instrument; this information will be included in the class description. Each week a new activity with a demonstration video and directions will be posted online. Families are encouraged to come back each week to see what is new.
Email fasummerlearning@fcps.edu for more information.
