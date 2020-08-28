Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand has named Gautam Sethi, who currently serves as chief technology officer for the Douglas County (Col.) School District, as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) overseeing the Department of Information Technology, effective September 21.
“Mr. Sethi comes to FCPS with 18 years of experience in educational technology,” said Brabrand. “He has administrative and management skills in K-12 education—including experience supporting remote learning—that make him uniquely qualified to oversee our IT functions. For the first time in history we are beginning the school year in a virtual environment, and Mr. Sethi’s leadership will help move our district forward, ensuring that FCPS is at the forefront of innovation and fully supports our students, families, and employees.”
As CIO, Sethi assumes responsibility for a technology system that in size and complexity rivals that of major industries and government agencies. He has been charged with evaluating, modernizing, and consolidating software platforms, improving security and privacy for students, families, and teachers throughout the system, and ensuring equitable access to learning technologies for all FCPS students.
At the Douglas County School District, Colorado’s third-largest district serving more than 68,000 students, Sethi built an IT security program from the ground up. He led the modernization of existing technologies; developed online portals to support staff and families; and saved the district $1 million annually by using existing resources and renegotiating vendor contracts.
Previously, Sethi led technology teams for Atlanta and New York City public schools. He served as executive director of information technology for Atlanta Public Schools, where he enabled solutions for successful virtual student-teacher collaboration and human resources functions. He also served as the New York City Department of Education director of enterprise solutions architecture, working on innovative technology solutions resulting in more than 20 new systems initiatives; spearheaded a pilot cloud deployment; and directed IT for special education programs.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Delhi (India) and his master’s degree in business administration from Emory University in Atlanta.
