Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand has named Mark Greenfelder, who currently serves as executive director of the Office of School Support, as the assistant superintendent for the new Department of School Improvement and Supports, effective July 24.
“Mark Greenfelder is a seasoned educator and administrator who has extensive experience working with students and educators at all levels—elementary, middle, and high school—with a track record of helping close achievement gaps while challenging and supporting students at all levels of learning,” said Brabrand. “We are fortunate to have him lead this new department, which will concentrate on improving individual student outcomes while using research-based instructional strategies, keeping equity at the forefront of his work.
“Mark will be able to build upon the work he has been doing for the past several years as well as overseeing the Office of Student Activities and Athletics, the Office of Assessment and Reporting, and Non-Traditional Schools and Programs,” added Brabrand.
In July 2016, Greenfelder was tapped as executive director of the new Office of School Support and was charged with developing and facilitating district-wide school improvement strategies and resources. He developed a Region-based support structure to strategically provide resources and personnel to schools and created the Project Momentum school improvement initiative that resulted in a decrease of 18 schools Accredited with Warning to one school Accredited with Conditions over a period of five years. As executive director, Greenfelder serves as liaison and primary point of contact with the Virginia Department of Education for FCPS school improvement initiatives, building a positive relationship with that body that resulted in FCPS being the first school division in the state to conduct its own school improvement academic reviews.
Greenfelder began his education career as a classroom teacher Mount Vernon Woods Elementary School, Cameron Elementary School, and Irving Middle School, then was promoted to assistant principal at Greenbriar East Elementary School, where he served for three years before being named a subschool principal at Robinson Secondary School. He was named principal at Thoreau Middle School, where he served for eight years, then served for three years as principal at West Springfield High School. He then served as executive principal for Region 3 schools prior to being named executive director of the then-new Office of School Supports.
A graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor of science in education, he earned a master of education in education leadership from George Mason University. Greenfelder has presented at state and national conferences on Project Momentum as a county and state model for school improvement and, as Thoreau principal, was recognized for the school’s successful use of professional learning communities.
