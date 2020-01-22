A 57-year-old teacher is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at Justice High School. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad arrested Philip Spivey, of Falls Church, today. Detectives began their investigation after it was learned that Spivey was allegedly having unlawful sexual contact with a student. Spivey is also employed as a private music teacher. He is currently being held at the county’s Adult Detention Center without bond.
Victim specialists from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Spivey to call the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.
