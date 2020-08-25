To support families who are working with their children during virtual learning, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is launching a new Parent Technology Help Desk, effective August 24. The help desk can be reached at 833-921-3277 (833-921-FCPS) and will be answered by staff members between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Parents or guardians who need help in a language other than English can inform the help desk staff when they call, and an interpreter will join them live on the call.
If help desk staff members are unable to solve the issue, they will request help from the appropriate FCPS team.
FCPS has also set up an online portal to allow older students and parents/guardians to request technology help directly.
Tips for online learning success can be found on the FCPS website.
FCPS school-based employees are in the process of distributing approximately 55,000 laptops to students this summer, using strict health procedures to ensure health and safety.
Virtual Orientation
Teachers will conduct a virtual orientation prior to the first day of school for students and families to:
• Build relationships and community.
• Learn how virtual learning will work, including how to log into students’ FCPS accounts to access virtual classroom links, and how to use Blackboard Collaborate Ultra, GoogleMeet, and Schoology.
• Ensure students are prepared for a successful first day of school.
Teachers will contact their students directly. Please direct questions to your child’s school.
Back to School Nights
Each school will host a virtual Back to School Night during September or October. Included will be:
• An overview of curriculum.
• A review of attendance, schedules, procedures, and routines.
• An explanation of grading and assessments.
FCPS Parent Information Phone Lines are available in eight different languages.
