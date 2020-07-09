Fairfax County Public Schools has extended the deadline for parents to choose how they want their children to return to school this fall for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. Responses are due no later than Wednesday, July 15.
The plan offers families two choices:
- Full-time online instruction. Virtual, face to face instruction will be provided four days a week.
- At least two full days of instruction in school each week with students engaged in independent study and work on the days they are not in school.
One day each week will be set aside for teacher planning and intervention support for some students in either scenario.
Parents are asked to respond no later than July 15, so that planning can begin for virtual and in-person class schedules. Teachers have also been asked for their return-to-school preferences and their responses are also due by July 15.
Additionally, during a community Town Hall meeting July 6, Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand announced that he will ask the School Board to delay the start of school until after Labor Day, which will be September 8. The proposed delay would enable staff to have additional professional development and planning time to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
Additional details about Reopening of School plans are available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.