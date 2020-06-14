Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has distributed final distance learning packets for PreK-8 students and is in the process of sending out two summer practice books to each K-8 student (by enrollment status for the 2019-20 school year).
The summer practice books will contain reviews of essential skills for mathematics (by course) and language arts (by grade level). Each practice book will contain five weeks of activities organized by week and day. Parents who had opted out to receive paper learning packets this spring were contacted directly to determine if they want to opt in to receive paper summer practice books.
Practice books are expected to arrive at the end of June and will be posted to the FCPS 24-7 Learning Distance Learning Support site by June 29. The ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) and special education offices are also developing practice books that will be mailed to select students and posted to FCPS 24-7.
Students in grades 9-12 will access English and mathematics Google sites to review essential concepts and skills using self-directed digital materials.
Additional summer learning opportunities can be found online on the Free Summer Learning Opportunities page.
More information about summer practice books and summer supports will be provided to families by local school staff in the near future.
