Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will continue distance learning for students during the summer along with targeted intervention services. Virtual learning for students this summer is based on current Fairfax County Health Department guidelines for social distancing and guidance from the state that school buildings remain closed in July.
FCPS will provide the following learning opportunities this summer:
Special Education Services - Extended School Year
FCPS will provide Extended School Year (ESY) to students, grades PreK-12, whose IEP (Individualized Education Program) team determines that the student qualifies for ESY due to significant regression and lack of recoupment of skills that were gained during the regular school year prior to the shutdown.
This summer, ESY services will be provided virtually to students from Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 24. The learning will be provided through the continued Distance Learning model. Learning materials will be available online and in printed packets mailed to students.
Preschool Autism Students: Summer learning for preschool autism students will be done virtually from Thursday, July 2, through Thursday, July 30. Learning materials will be available online and in printed packets mailed to students. Staff members will offer virtual parent coaching sessions.
General Education
High School: Summer High School Credit Recovery classes will occur via distance learning at every high school from Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 24. This free virtual program is designed to allow students to recover credit for a failed course or receive targeted intervention to support future success. Schools will be able to invite students who did not fail a course but who may need extra support.
Online Campus will be open to all students to take courses for new credit. Students will complete a full course and participate in daily synchronous (live) communication with teachers. Students who enroll in the Online Campus pay tuition however, tuition has been reduced to $375 for this summer. Students who have already registered will receive additional information about a refund.
Students may also work with their school counselor for approval to complete a new course through a college of university or through another public or private school accredited by the Virginia Council for Private Education (VCPE) and virtual private schools accredited by VCPE. An online, high school ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) summer program will also be offered; dates will be communicated soon.
In addition, FCPS will offer continuity of learning for students using self-directed digital materials available online. All students will have the opportunity to practice mathematics and literacy skills and participate in virtual office hours with math or language arts teachers for support and connection. This program is free to all students and more information about continuity of learning resources will be provided before the end of the school year.
ESOL Online: Language and Literacy Connections for current English learners in grades 7-12 will be held Monday, June 22-Tuesday, July 14, in two sessions. The morning session will run from10:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily and an evening session will run from 7 to 8 p.m. daily. Students may select one of the two sessions. For more information and to register, contact your ESOL teacher or visit ESOL Summer Learning.
Middle School and Elementary School
Middle and elementary school students can focus on math and literacy using self-directed print and digital materials—supported by teachers—from Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 31. These teachers will hold virtual office hours to provide support. A middle school ESOL online summer program will also be offered; dates will be communicated soon. These programs are free to students and more information about continuity of learning resources will be provided before the end of the school year.
The following programs have been cancelled for 2020 due to building closures:
● Institute for the Arts
● Elementary Institute for the Arts
● CTE Career Academy
● CTE Summer Academy
● Bridge to PAC (SPED)
● Pathways to Preschool (SPED)
● Bridge to Kindergarten
● Young Scholars
● Curious Minds
Parents who registered a student for one of the above programs will receive additional information about refunds.
Staff members are continuing to develop additional optional programs for a virtual format. Parents and guardians will receive more information about summer programming from their schools.
School Year 2020-21
Discussions began this week with the School Board about Return to School plans for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
FCPS is awaiting guidance from the state about the possible required conditions that will need to be met for schools to reopen. FCPS also plans to seek the input of stakeholder groups—parents, students, teachers, staff, and administrators—in developing the return to school plan.
The considerations for return to school include the need to:
• Ensure safe learning and working environments for students and staff.
• Provide options for students and staff that are unable to return to school or work.
• Comply with any social distancing requirements.
• Provide universal access to technology devices and internet services at home.
• Provide staff with adequate time and training to prepare for the new school year.
• Make decisions as soon as possible for scheduling and communication with families.
FCPS is preparing for a variety of possible scenarios including:
- Students will have a virtual start to the school year.
- Students will return to school with social distancing in place.
- School will open on time, but some students and staff may be unable to return and will participate through virtual learning.
