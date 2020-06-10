This virtual 3-part series will seek to strengthen viewers ability to better understand the Black experience and encourage thinking critically about the national and international events and struggles for social justice. Click on program titles to register for each event.
June 15, Part 1: History Taught Us: Exploring Yesterday’s Impact on Today
June 17, Part 2: “Why All the Protests?” Having ‘The Talk’ about Race and Racism
June 19, Part 3: “If You Protest You May Die, If You Don’t Protest You May Die" A Generation-Z Perspective on Political Engagement
"Reimagining America" will be facilitated by Mark C. Hopson, Ph.D., Director of African and African American Studies, and Associate Professor of Communication at George Mason University. Dr. Hopson is co-editor of the forthcoming book Reimagining Black Masculinities: Critical Essays on Race, Gender and Public Space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.