A team of university researchers will be conducting a study of use-of-force incidents involving the Fairfax County Police Department, Fairfax County announced on Feb. 5.
The county awarded a contract for the study to a research team from the University of Texas at San Antonio that will work in partnership with researchers from the University of Cincinnati on Jan. 27.
Focused on incidents that occurred between 2016 and 2018, the study aims to identify trends and patterns in uses of force by Fairfax County police with an emphasis on possible disparities based on race, ethnicity, gender, and other characteristics.
Fairfax County Independent Police Auditor Richard Schott says the study will delve deeper into available data that shows a disparity in police’s use of force against community members of different races in comparison to the demographics of the county’s overall population.
“While it is important to acknowledge that the disparity exists, the more important challenge is to figure out what factor(s) are causing the disparity,” Schott said in an email to the Fairfax County Times. “I am hopeful that this comprehensive study will begin to provide insight into that question.”
The Fairfax County Office of the Independent Police Auditor, a still-fledgling agency established by the county in 2016, previously examined racial disparities in uses of force by police about two years ago when Schott released a report specifically on incidents that occurred in 2015.
Data published in the Fairfax County Police Department internal affairs bureau’s annual report on administrative investigations and uses of force for 2015 found that black individuals were involved in 222 of the 539 incidents recorded that year.
Though they were the subject of 41 percent of police use-of-force incidents in 2015, African Americans make up only 9 percent of Fairfax County’s population, whereas white community members comprised 62 percent of the county population and accounted for 282, or 52 percent, of the uses of force at that time.
In response to the police internal affairs bureau’s 2015 annual report, which came out in 2016, the county board of supervisors directed the Office of the Independent Police Auditor to look at possible factors behind the racial disparities in the data in a unanimous vote on Apr. 4, 2017.
In his study published on July 25, 2018, Schott said that, while it is a clear discrepancy in the number of black versus white individuals subjected to force in relation to their presence in the county’s population, there was no conclusive evidence one way or the other to show that racial biases influence police officers when they decide whether or not to deploy force.
He found no “discernible” difference in the amount of force deployed against community members from different demographics when their behavior was similar, but there were some variations in the kind of conduct engaged in by black and white people and in the type of force techniques utilized by Fairfax County police officers.
The Office of the Independent Police Auditor recommended in 2018 that Fairfax County continue evaluating use-of-force incidents as well as other statistics, including arrest and traffic stop data.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on May 7, 2019 to direct Schott to coordinate a search for an academic or research partner to assist with a more in-depth analysis of racial disparities in the police department’s use-of-force statistics.
Schott’s office published a request for proposals in July and then led a review committee that evaluated the five proposals that the county received.
The evaluation committee consisted of representatives from Schott’s office, the county’s chief equity officer, the board of supervisors’ auditor, and a member of the Fairfax County Police Civilian Review Panel with no involvement from anyone in the police department in any part of the selection process, according to Schott.
The submitted proposals were ranked based on whether they would provide Fairfax County with new information, the team’s prior experience with similar studies, how it will inform future FCPD and Office of the Independent Police Auditor analyses, how it will inform police policies and practices, and cost efficiency.
The University of Texas and University of Cincinnati team won the contract based on those criteria, Schott says.
In their proposal submitted on Aug. 21, 2019, Drs. Michael Smith and Rob Tillyer from the University of Texas, joined by Cincinnati’s Dr. Robin Engel, suggested using the racial and ethnic composition of crime suspects, arrestees, and people subject to mental detention orders, rather than general population data, to determine whether there is disproportionality in the groups most at risk for experiencing police force.
The researchers will analyze data from Fairfax County, the U.S. Census, and the county police department, including personnel data, crime reports, and calls for service. They will consider environmental and situational factors as well as personal attributes of both officers and subjects.
The study will specifically seek to answer these research questions:
1. What factors contribute to the use of force by FCPD officers? Specifically, what role does civilian race, ethnicity, gender, or similar personal characteristics play in the decision to use force?
2. Does the rate of force experienced by persons of different races and/or ethnicities align with those groups’ representation among persons at risk for having force used against them by police? Do disparities exist in rates of force experienced by different racial and/or ethnic groups relative to risk?
3. Is civilian race, ethnicity, or gender related to the level of force used by the police while accounting for resistance and other relevant individual, situational, and environmental factors?
4. How can the FCPD improve its use of force data collection processes to help facilitate future analyses?
5. What steps can the FCPD take to help reduce bias in use-of-force incidents?
Schott says the new study will deviate from previous reports on use-of-force incidents in using more advanced statistical techniques in an attempt to identify reasons for the observed racial disparities.
The study will collect information that has not been analyzed before in connection with police uses of force, including racial composition of areas where incidents occur down to the sub-census level and breakdowns of reported crime, arrest, and call for service levels based on race.
Researchers chose 2016 to 2018 as the time period that the study will cover, because it is still current and will provide three years of data instead of just one.
Fairfax County police data collection has also “improved incrementally” since 2015, according to Schott.
The anticipated completion date for the study is Jan. 31, 2021. The researchers will issue a public report of their methods, findings, conclusions, and recommendations that will be presented to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
“Our Independent Police Auditor and his team have been working hard to launch this important study on use of force incidents and racial disparity,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said. “I’m pleased it’s getting started and I’m pleased to have found such strong academic partners to review the data. I look forward to working with them, the auditor, the police, and the community on this important topic.”
The FCPD internal affairs bureau recorded 510 use-of-force incidents in its most recent report on administrative investigations and uses of force, which covered 2018 and was released in 2019.
248 incidents involved a black community member, while 186 of them involved a white person, 107 a Hispanic person, and 17 for Asians.
