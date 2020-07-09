Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau are investigating a robbery that occurred inside a residence June 29 around 11 a.m. in the 6000 block of Kelsey Court in Seven Corners.
Two armed men wearing dark clothing forced their way into an elderly woman’s home.
One suspect remained with a victim as he brandished a firearm, while the other suspect forced a second victim to withdraw money from a nearby bank. The suspects took the money and left the area. Neither victim required medical attention. Both suspects were described as 20-30-year-old black men with thin builds.
We ask that anyone with information about this case to please call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 5. No detail is too small, as your tip could be what detectives need to identify and arrest these suspects. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
