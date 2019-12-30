Detectives from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau are investigating after two people were shot in a residential neighborhood on Dec. 30. Officers initially responded to the 7900 block of Sausalito Place around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person that was shot and found Kamren Quick, 18, of Alexandria, outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers removed Quick to a nearby safe area for treatment by members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were later determined to be non-life-threatening.
Officers also found Jayden Quick, 20, of Alexandria, dead inside a home from an apparent gunshot wound.
No arrests had been made by the afternoon of the 30th, but detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and examine all available evidence. They say they do not believe this was a random act of violence.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 14th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.