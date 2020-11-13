Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate three shootings that have occurred over the past 36 hours.
To provide transparency to the community and to highlight the exhaustive work of officers, crime scene technicians, and detectives, FCPD would like to provide you updates on the following cases:
- On Nov. 10 at 9:41 p.m. officers from the Franconia District Station responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 at 6868 Springfield Boulevard in Springfield and found a juvenile boy deceased. https://fcpdnews.wordpress.com/2020/11/11/springfield-motel-homicde-investigation-underway/
- On Nov. 11 at 11:45 a.m. officers from the West Springfield District Station responded to the 10300 block of Steamboat Landing Lane in Burke for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. An 18-year-old man, known to the victim, was also in the home and is cooperating with detectives. There is no ongoing threat to public safety.
- On Nov. 11 at 8:51 p.m. officers from the Franconia District Station responded to a shooting at the Sharpshooters Range at 8194M Terminal Road in Lorton for a shooting. Officers located two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both men were taken to the hospital. One man was determined to have injuries that were considered to be life threatening, both remain hospitalized. Preliminarily, it is believed that the shooting was domestic-related and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure appropriate resources and assistance are provided.
“All three of these cases remain under active investigation and our team of detectives are working extra hours to methodically examine evidence and interview all witnesses," said Major Ed O’Carroll, bureau commander of Major Crimes. "I am deeply appreciative of all they have done on each of these important cases and the others they are assigned. The women and men of the Fairfax County Police Department work tirelessly to safeguard our community against any act of violence as we recognize how detrimental they are to the stability of our community.”
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
