The Fairfax County Park Authority is introducing programs designed to support online school education and homeschooling students.
The “Field Trips for All” programs are nature center and historic site field trips that cover science and social studies for elementary grades. Park naturalists and historians have been working with Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) curriculum coordinators to create programs that link directly to the essential standards that FCPS teachers will be teaching.
The programs will be offered in parks across the county and at many different times. Some parks will host the programs upon request. Program topics vary by park. This is an opportunity for parents to supplement their child’s science and history classes with outdoor experiences and to apply the concepts they are studying.
Registration for Field Trips for All programs is available online. To see the program selections, search the keyword “enrichment” at Parktakes Online.
Programs cost $6-8, and all attendees, including parents and students, must register so that the parks can control group sizes for social distancing. If a program fills, you can contact a park site for additional scheduling options. Groups of more than eight can book a field trip directly by calling a park nature center or historic site.
For more information, call the park you intend to visit or 703-222-4664.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.