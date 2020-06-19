Are you looking for something fun for the Dad in your life on his special day this weekend? Then you’re in luck because there are two events in town to satisfy the sports buff in him. Tomorrow, there is a local golf tournament at Burke Lake Golf Center that runs from 8 a.m. – noon with the winners announced on a livestream after the matches.
Admission for participating is $75 per team and participants will be separated into three divisions based on age. These three divisions are for ages 7-12, 13-17, and adult teams, all of which will go through 18 holes to obtain their prizes. With 48 teams being allowed to compete, the sign-up dates began 30 days before the tourney. That’s one thing to do with Dad on his special day.
Another tournament celebrating the occasion is the Fairfax Police Youth Club. These contestants are kids ranging from U8-U19.Registration for this event began May 17th and there will be a two-day event this weekend. 48 teams have signed on to be a part of this event. If you are looking for a fun activity, here are a few options for you and dear old Dad.
