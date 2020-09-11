A 78-year-old man has died as a result of injuries from a crash that occurred Sept. 9 around 10 p.m.
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit have preliminarily determined that James Spack, of Alexandria, was crossing the road in the area of the 5900 block of Richmond Highway. The driver of a 2012 Hyundai Veloster was traveling northbound on Richmond Highway when he struck the man. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives. Spack was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477), by text -Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
This is the 12th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.