Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Oct. 5 at 2:20 am.
Officers responded to the intersection of Columbia Pike and Lincolnia Road for a crash involving a 2011 Tao Tao moped. A preliminary investigation determined the moped was traveling east on Columbia Pike when it left the roadway and crashed. The driver, Erwin Rodriguez, 32, of Annandale, was thrown from the moped and pronounced dead on-scene.
It is unknown if speed or alcohol are factors. Next of kin have been notified. Rodriguez was wearing a helmet. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
