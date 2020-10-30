As we ease into fall, you don’t have to ditch those cooling summer salads yet. Adding warming, grounding fall squash and spiced pecans can bring you the warmth and nutrients you need. I love this dressing because it’s light, flavorful and nourishing with fresh ginger, which also support immune function.
Autumn Harvest Salad with Caramelized Squash, Spiced Pecans and Pomegranate Ginger Vinaigrette
Yield: serves 2 to 4, Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons coconut oil or high-quality olive oil
1 acorn squash, sliced in 1/2-inch thick rounds and seeds removed
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup whole pecans, chopped
1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
6 cups mix of baby arugula, baby spinach/romaine
1 avocado, sliced
1 pomegranate, arils removed
1 seedless cucumber, sliced
Pomegranate Ginger Vinaigrette
1/3 cup pomegranate juice
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
1 garlic clove, freshly grated
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup olive oil
Directions:
Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add coconut oil or olive oil. Cover the squash slices with salt and pepper, then add them to the skillet and cook until golden, about 5 minutes per side. Heat a small skillet over low heat and add the pecans. Toast until they are slightly golden and fragrant, stirring and shaking the pan as they toast, for about 5 minutes. Toss them with the pumpkin pie spice, if desired. Add the greens to a large bowl with a pinch of sea salt and pepper. Add in the avocado, pomegranate arils, cucumber, pecans and squash pieces. Cover with the pomegranate dressing.
Pomegranate Ginger Vinaigrette
Combine pom juice, vinegar, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl and whisk together. Stream in the olive oil while constantly whisking until the dressing comes together. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days. Shake to combine. If you can’t find pomegranate juice, you can use unsweetened cranberry juice.
Baked Acorn Squash (option 2)
Cut squash into chunks, drizzle olive oil, sea salt & pepper over them. Bake on 375° for 40-45 min.
For more delicious recipes like this one, join me every month (the 2nd Saturday) online for some fun cooking classes. Nov. 14 is Healthy Comfort Foods and Dec. 12 is Healthy Holiday Faves. Sign up at my website, www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.