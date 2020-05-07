The Town of Vienna’s Economic Development Office and the Vienna Business Association (VBA) are hosting a free webinar series for local businesses that will provide information related to recovery and reopening.
Karen Kerrigan, president and CEO of the Vienna-based Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, will lead the first online discussion from 10-11 am Wednesday, May 13. Registration is required and available at viennava.gov/reopenwebinar.
Topics to be addressed during the Vienna Road to Recovery: Best Practices for Reopening Your Business webinar will include:
- tips for how to open safely and efficiently
- new business models
- trends to be aware of
- examples from other states and communities.
Kerrigan has worked for more than 25 years to help foster entrepreneurship and global business growth. The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council provides advocacy, research, and education to protect small businesses and promote entrepreneurship.
The second webinar, Vienna Road to Recovery: Doing Business with the State of Virginia, will take place from 10-11:30 am Friday, May 22. Registration is available at viennava.gov/bizwithva.
This free webinar’s featured guest is Chris Ley, business services manager with the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity. She will discuss the benefits of working with Virginia’s procurement agency and how to position businesses to obtain contracts with the state. The discussion also will share information about SWaM certification for small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses and how to become a registered vendor in Virginia’s e-procurement portal.
