“Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” - Nelson Mandela
The Essential Healthcare staff at Tall Oaks Assisted Living and Reston Hospital have put their own families second and their own lives on the line to continue to provide care for those in need. They suit up and show up each day despite their fears to safeguard and serve our community.
With Seniors at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, Tall Oaks Assisted Living staff understand how important it is to protect their residents and are working extended hours to provide care.
Tall Oaks extends our gratitude to the true heroes that work here. Thank you, Tall Oaks Nursing, Activities, Dining, Maintenance, Environmental Services and Administrative staff, for exhibiting bravery and maintaining positive energy each day to keep our senior residents healthy and spirits high. Your kindness, work ethic, humility and selflessness in the face of adversity are truly admirable.
Tall Oaks Assisted Living Executive Chef Chery Beckwith honors our community heroes by providing complimentary meals for Tall Oaks staff. She is dedicated to serving not only Tall Oaks residents and staff, but our local healthcare and essential service staff who are also putting themselves on the front lines to protect our community and save lives.
In between implementing extrodanry COVID-19 safety measures while planning, cooking and coordinating daily room service deliveries to our senior living residents, Chef Cheryl took the time to extend our gratitude to the Essential Healthcare staff at Reston Hospital by crafting and delivering 50 boxed lunches. These individually wrapped meals were given to the first responders, nurses, and other courageous staff working the COVID-19 floor at Reston Hospital.
It takes an exceptional team to keep moral high in the midst of crisis, to face an invisible enemy and keep pushing through, to lift each other up and continue to strive for excellence while selflessly helping others.
Tall Oaks Assisted Living – HEROES WORK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.