When she founded Food for Neighbors four years ago, Karen Joseph had the modest goal of helping feed her children’s peers at Herndon Middle School.
As the school’s parent-teacher association president at the time, she learned about the number of students who rely on school meals for sustenance and soon realized that there was a critical gap in support for middle and high school students, since the existing food assistance groups focused mostly on elementary school students.
Joseph recruited 60 households and four volunteer drivers to collect donated food for more than 100 students at Herndon Middle and Herndon High School. With that, the Food for Neighbors red bag program was born.
Since that first pick-up day in November 2016, the nonprofit has broadened its scope to serve about 1,000 students every week across 19 different schools in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
The newest participant in the red bag program is Luther Jackson Middle School, as Food for Neighbors seeks to expand into the Falls Church area this year.
After Jackson social worker Angela Niblett contacted Joseph about working with the community nonprofit, Food for Neighbors had a soft launch at Luther Jackson last May and held a small event for the school in September.
The upcoming bag collection and distribution day on Jan. 11 will the first time Luther Jackson is involved in an official Food for Neighbors event.
“The food that is provided to families is something that’s really valuable and is an important resource to help make sure that all of our community is getting what they need,” Luther Jackson principal Michael Magliola said. “We as a school feel very strongly that…we want to do everything that we can, especially around having access to meals for our students and families.”
Food for Neighbors, which received over 9,800 pounds of food from at least 730 participating households with its last collection day in October, also recently supplied some food to Kilmer Middle School but has not officially moved into that school yet.
Joseph hopes to bring Falls Church High School and Marshall High School on board as well as part of Food for Neighbors’ Falls Church expansion.
In addition to reaching out to potential school partners, the nonprofit wants to raise awareness about its interest in the Falls Church area in order to encourage local community members to join as donors or volunteers for the red bag program.
According to Food for Neighbors, Falls Church currently has the biggest need in terms of youths struggling with food insecurity, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as limited or uncertain access to adequate food as a result of household-level economic and social conditions.
4.9 percent of the Fairfax County and the City of Falls Church populations experience food insecurity at some point during the year, according to the Live Healthy Fairfax community health dashboard, which does not have demographic breakdowns and last conducted measurements in 2017.
One possible indicator of food insecurity in student populations is the need for free or reduced-price lunches.
According to Fairfax County Public Schools, approximately 28 percent of students in the district qualify for free and reduced-price meals, which are open to families who earn less than 130 percent of the federal poverty level for free meals or between 130 and 185 percent of the poverty level for reduced prices.
About 47 percent of Luther Jackson Middle School’s 1,042 students were eligible for free or reduced-price meals during the 2018-19 school year, up from closer to 43.5 percent in the previous two years.
By contrast, Kilmer Middle School has about 17 percent of its 1,143 students receiving free or reduced-price meals. 54.2 percent of Falls Church High School students, or 1,100 individuals, and 17.6 percent of Marshall High students, or 391 individuals, are eligible.
However, not all of the students supported by Food for Neighbors are in the free and reduced meals program.
“Some are unaccompanied minors. Some are high school kids living in shelters. Some are kids who don’t have a lot of family support here and may be living in foster care or may be living with an aunt or an uncle and yet have to sort of provide for themselves,” Joseph said. “So, there are actually a number of students who are not even on the registered free and reduced lunch programs…who really benefit from this extra food support.”
Along with the original Herndon schools and Luther Jackson, Food for Neighbors now provides food assistance to Irving, Key, Whitman, and Carl Sandburg Middle Schools as well as Bryant, Lee, West Springfield, Mountain View, West Potomac, and Mount Vernon High Schools in Fairfax County.
The nonprofit also contributes supplemental food to Langston Hughes Middle School and a food pantry at South Lakes High School.
The participating Loudoun County schools are Sterling and River Bend Middle Schools and Park View and Potomac Falls High Schools.
Food for Neighbors hopes to ultimately work with all schools that have a need for assistance in Northern Virginia, but it is up to school staff to reach out to the nonprofit and let Joseph’s team know that they need help.
“The community out there is a generous and kind and supportive community who has the capacity to help,” Joseph said. “We just mobilize that community right around the school to help their local school.”
The red bag program primarily concentrates on individually packaged, ready-to-eat food that can be easily prepared by teenagers who might not have access to a kitchen, such as instant noodles, microwavable meals, fruit cups, trail mix, and juice boxes or pouches.
Food for Neighbors also accepts large items like bags of rice and cans of beans that students can take for the weekend, often when they need to support siblings or other family members.
A full grocery list for the red bag program can be found at foodforneighbors.org.
In addition to donating food, community members support Food for Neighbors by volunteering as drivers to transport the red bags to sites where other volunteers help sort the items. A typical Saturday collection event draws about 500 volunteers, according to Joseph.
From the schools’ perspective, the assistance provided by Food for Neighbors is crucial not just for ensuring students have access to meals, which boosts academic productivity and success, but also as a means of fostering relationships between students and school staff, including counselors and social workers, who can offer other services they may need.
“It opens doors to other conversations and resources that we can provide,” Bryant High School counselor Florence Harrison said. “Once again, it’s not just a bag of food. It’s keeping the connection to our school and help.”
