Fairfax City’s Economic Development Authority has finalized an agreement with the Parry Restaurant Group to redevelop the Park View property at 3936 Old Lee Highway. The current building on the property is leased by the Fairfax Surf Shop, which will hopefully relocate somewhere within the city by the end of August.
The timeline for redevelopment includes demolition of the current surf shop property in September, followed by 6-7 months of construction with an estimated delivery of a new venue in the second quarter of 2020. Fairfax City’s EDA will retain ownership of the property — and will be the landlord — while Parry Restaurant Group will serve as the developer of the project and operate the new restaurant under a long-term lease with the EDA.
Parry Restaurant Group will incur the cost of the parcel’s development.
“This is a tremendous project for this site and the city,” says Fairfax City Economic Development Director Christopher Bruno. “The EDA is a strong partner in leveraging the city’s assets, and this project maximizes the best use of this property, which is in a prime location adjacent to Old Town Square. The new use will contribute to an active streetscape and bolster a sense of place for the greater Old Town activity center. Parry Restaurant Group also brings an exceptional restaurant-development portfolio, with successful ventures in places like Charlottesville, Richmond, Lynchburg and even just beyond our city border in Fairfax County.”
The EDA says the building currently on the site, leased by the Fairfax Surf Shop, is in need of costly repair and renovations and just isn’t worth it.
“This is a win-win, as the agreement relieves the city of undertaking significant renovation costs,” said Michael O’Brien, the EDA chairman. “The city’s EDA retains ownership and gets a brand new, modern building. We also forge a new relationship with a successful restaurant group in a setting that will enhance the downtown and serve as a year-round destination.”
“We’re excited to be coming to the City of Fairfax,” says Aaron McDade, a development partner with Parry Restaurant Group. “We’ll leverage our diverse portfolio in creating a unique atmosphere with fresh cuisine right in the heart of Old Town Square. The park will provide the perfect scene for the best outdoor dining in the city!” “With the increasing popularity of Old Town Square — whether for concerts, family outings, special events and more — a dining destination with outdoor seating raises the bar for hospitality in the heart of Old Town,” says Fairfax City Mayor David Meyer. “I know residents and others in the region will appreciate the new dining option and make a day or night of it in our beloved downtown.”
The EDA says it has been extremely supportive of the existing tenant, Fairfax Surf Shop, and has provided the business a relocation-assistance grant. “We’ve worked diligently to keep this longstanding business in the city,” says Bruno. “We’re always focused on the health and profitability of small businesses like Fairfax Surf Shop, as they represent the depth of retail options for residents.”
