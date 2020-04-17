SourceAmerica, a nonprofit organization with headquarters in Vienna, advocates for a more inclusive workforce by providing adults with disabilities with employment opportunities. Now more than ever, Americans are depending on the efforts of adults with disabilities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization, which has a network of over 400 member nonprofits around the country, connects people with disabilities with employment opportunities – many of which are supporting the efforts of the fight against the virus. Vincent Loose, President & CEO of SourceAmerica, says that the organization’s main focus right now is to “create and generate sustainable employment for professionals with disabilities, while at the same time keeping them safe and healthy.”
In addition, the organization is on phone calls twice a day with the federal government to understand what their capability is to shift their services to the needs of the country right now. “We are in the middle and proud to be a part of that,” says Loose.
But during the pandemic, the jobs are more necessary than they’ve ever been. While most Americans are working from home, many people with disabilities have started working janitorial jobs and food delivery, including government offices in Northern Virginia and Washington, DC. These workers are helping maintain environments clean and even going into buildings where there has been a known exposure to the virus. “We’re protecting the health and welfare and providing support to continued work” says Loose, “by helping to maintain that clean environment.”
Through TradeWinds Services in Indiana, a member nonprofit organization within the SourceAmerica network, professionals with disabilities are manufacturing personal protective equipment, including face masks, for first responders.
Last month, a group of workers from Versability Resources in Hampton, VA, a member nonprofit that helps provide jobs for people with disabilities, were crucial in loading the U.S. Navy Ship Comfort with enough meals for its crew members. The ship, which had a crew of over a thousand people, departed Naval Station Norfolk and headed to New York City on March 28 to support the COVID-19 response.
At the Javits Center in New York, which has become a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients, people with disabilities are providing laundry services by washing clothes for military personnel. “It started at 500 and could be 2,400 military personnel that are going to be there working, supporting that community,” says Loose. “While it seems like it’s ‘just laundry,’” he says, making sure people in the center have fresh, clean clothing is extremely important.
These jobs, which might be called unusual by some, are extremely vital in times like these.
Loose credits the CARES Act, a relief package in response to the health and financial crisis affecting individuals and families, for helping to enable and contain payment to professionals with disabilities on existing contracts. “There’s more legislation coming in the next major bill,” he says. “They’re talking about continuing to provide financial support in the form of unemployment payments for individuals who are ready, willing, and able to work but in many cases are unable to because the risk of exposure is too high to continue to do work.”
During this time, says Loose, SourceAmerica is “right behind the front lines in support of our nonprofit member employees who are on the front lines helping the government to provide programs and support for individuals all around the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.