In light of recent shortages of medical face masks and face shields in hospitals, a group of George Mason students have come up with a solution: using 3D printers to create and distribute masks and shields to hospitals and healthcare facilities.
The project, which started the week of March 9, is led by Karen Livingston, Associate Director for Entrepreneurship Programs at George Mason University. She says the project came about from students that work at The Mix, a collaborative hub at the university that focuses on entrepreneurship and innovation and where students from all types of disciplines can work together.
“It’s pretty amazing when you have students coming together when we’re facing adversity,” she says. “The fact that these students have the initiative and the motivation and the actual taking action of it, is outstanding.”
But although the project started on campus, it soon had to be moved off campus when the university closed due to the pandemic. “It’s been easier because we have a student who was our lead as far as maintaining the printers and printing and so they got consolidated with him,” says Livingston.
Denys Kuratchenko, a senior who’s been working with 3D printers for two years, became involved with the project at The Mix, where he works as a 3D printing technician. When he realized the university would be closing and he wouldn’t be able to work on campus, Kuratchenko decided to take the lead on printing and brought all the printers to his house.
At his house, the 21-year-old student is printing frames for protective masks that can be used by doctors and nurses. The masks, which contain shields, are especially helpful for doctors and nurses to wear in case a patient coughs or sneezes.
On April 13, Kuratchenko had delivered 65 masks and had 65 more that were ready to be delivered. In addition, he had made 100 alternative designs that were also ready to be sent out. “These designs will probably be delivered locally as George Mason Police identify a need for them,” he says. “And the alternative design will be shipped to New York, where they are needed the most at the moment.”
Not only is this George Mason University project impacting Northern Virginia hospitals and healthcare centers, but it’s also being helpful in places like New York City. “We were doing this in early March and at that point, you know, New York City was the one that was really starting to surge,” says Livingston. The first prints were face shields, and some of them went to Elmhurst Hospital in New York City.
Kuratchenko first became involved in 3D printing when he saw a job posting at Northern Virginia Community College two years ago. Although he didn’t have previous experience, his other skills matched the requirements to be hired. As of today, he’s worked on projects at both NOVA and GMU, including printing learning aids, such as braille, for visually impaired children and helping with the efforts to make a prosthetic 3D printable hand.
He believes that people should be aware of this George Mason project because it showcases the hardworking community of 3D printing. “They’re fighting the personal protective equipment shortage to help doctors and nurses and, therefore, everybody in society.”
The information systems and operations management major says that the university has just provided him with a shipment of material, so he’ll be able to ramp up speed on the printing. “Until this month, I had to keep switching between two designs, depending on which material I had on hand.”
In the next 4-6 weeks, Kuratchenko aims to produce 1,400 masks.
