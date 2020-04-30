A group consisting of doctors, professors, policy experts, and scientists from all over the state have sent an open letter to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam calling for stricter measures that could potentially end the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia.
The letter, posted on Endcoronavirus.org, states that Northam’s stay-at-home order has saved lives, but that more aggressive actions are needed to end the spread of the virus.
President of the New England Complex Systems Institute, Yaneer Bar-Yam, says that the problem is that many people think that once there’s a disease, they can’t get rid of it – which is untrue. Bar-Yam, who has been working on pandemics for 15 years, and was involved in stopping the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the Congo, says that outbreaks can be stopped completely.
“This is something that confuses people a lot. They think that once you have a disease you can’t get rid of it. And you can get rid of it – completely – by making it instinct,” he says. “We have the ability to do that because we understand how it transmits. If we block it from transmitting, then it goes instinct.”
Bar-Yam explains that, in Virginia, the disease can be extinct in about five weeks if the precautions outlined in the open letter are followed. The list, made up of seven points, goes as follows:
- Empower local governments
- Maximize social distancing
- Expand mask usage
- Deploy approaches that have worked elsewhere to cheaply scale up testing
- Leverage volunteers to cheaply scale up contact tracing
- Convert unused college dormitories into voluntary isolation facilities
- Implement “safe travel” rules to prevent importation of new cases
More information can be found on Endcoronavirus.org.
Bar-Yam says that the social distancing that’s being done right now in Virginia is helpful, but it’s only one piece out of a set of seven steps that Virginians should be following. “The difference between doing one piece and doing all of them is that if you do one piece, you have a disease that can last forever. And if you do all of them, you’re done in five weeks,” he says.
Rajesh Balkrishnan, professor of public health sciences at the University of Virginia, decided to be a part of the effort as soon as he heard about the open letter. He explains that, although he understands that there are economic pressures on small businesses and daily wage earners because of the restrictions, Virginia is not yet ready to open back up. “The incidence of cases is still on the rise,” he says. “We need to bring the incidence of cases drastically down in the state before we can start easing restrictions.”
Balkrishnan hopes the letter will make a difference by calling for more direct, forceful action. “We want to make sure we are protecting the lives of Virginians,” he says. “We do not have enough federal support and capacities in our local health systems, especially rural VA, to handle potentially affected patients and even facilitate enough testing of suspicious cases.”
Bar-Yam says that the main idea behind the letter is to shift the understanding behind the virus. The goal, rather than just to decrease the amount of cases, is to “finish it and finish it quickly,” and to make clear the exact steps that are needed in order to achieve just that.
For those that might be skeptical, Bar-Yam mentions that there are other countries that have had success with a similar plan. These countries include China and New Zealand, and others like Australia and Greece are “close to doing it” as well. Not only has this plan been backed by scientists and experts, but it’s shown to be effective in other places.
By following more aggressive restrictions for several weeks, Virginians can go back to a normal life sooner. “We need a clear statement that everyone has to participate” in the restrictions, says Bar-Yam. “Together we can get there. The point is that everyone wins from this.”
Balkrishnan advises to use all caution possible until things get better. “Maintain recommended physical distancing guidelines. Practice handwashing and disinfecting techniques. Together we can overcome this issue.”
Although there have been letters sent back and forth between the group that wrote the open letter and Governor Northam’s staff, the group has not yet heard directly from the governor. “I hope we’ll have a chance to discuss and to see if we can support the governor’s efforts to really do the best thing for the state,” says Bar-Yam.
