Chris DeCarlo, a resident of Fairfax, business owner and the father of five children from ages 12 to 21, recently self-published an “uncensored guide” to school and life for young adults, titled: “What Now?” He graduated from George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church in 1976.
The book has three messages for teens and one for their parents, said DeCarlo.
The three messages for teens are:
1. Understand the phases of life: “It is important to understand that there are many phases of life and what is important in each of them, how they build on each other, and how they are linked.”
2. Put your phone down and engage with the world: “As odd as this may sound, the best thing you can do at this stage in your life is to get rid of your phone. It may be stifling your development and progress in many ways without you being aware of the massive amount of time spent on it. Time seems free, but it is very valuable.”
3. Think strategically: “Write a strategic plan on where you are trying to go. Try to stay on track and periodically review and update it.”
For parents, the main message is to help your teen mature.
“Emotional maturity requires accepting responsibility for yourself. The benefit of accepting emotional maturity is that it leads to more freedom,” according to DeCarlo.
One of the ways to become mature is to achieve what he describes as a “security clearance” level.
“How clearance-ready are you? Clearance-ready is a term that relates to whether you have conducted and will continue to conduct yourself in a manner that you can be trusted with sensitive information.”
Another idea in his book is what he calls “The Real Challenge.” This is how he defines it: “It is important for you to understand that the choices you make now will affect your options for choices in the future.”
When asked about the main audience for his book, his response was that it is for both teens and parents to read together and start a conversation.
DeCarlo subtitled the handbook, “An Uncensored Guide to School and Life” because he tries to “explain the world in a ‘tell it like it is’ frankness.”
The handbook feels more like a journal filled with scattered and interesting ideas, each of which could be developed into a book of its own.
DeCarlo is available for book distribution and signing events in northern Virginia and he is interested in using his book for academic-related fundraising opportunities.
Complimentary copies of “What Now?” are still available. For more information, text 703-973-8102, and DeCarlo will mail the copies for free. When complimentary copies are no longer available, you can purchase “What Now?” from DeCarlo’s online store for $30 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.