This past Monday saw the Fairfax High Varsity Lions take on the Oakton Cougars in grid-iron action at home in their season opener. This game is a rematch of last years season opener where the Cougars defeated the Lions.
The specter of the pandemic reared its head in this game not just due to the small number of fans in attendance but also due to the fact that both teams only had three weeks to prepare for this game.
The first quarter started with a kickoff to Oakton that saw very little advancement of the ball. The story was the same when the Lions got possession and met with the same resistance they gave the Cougars. The action continued to go back and forth with the only score came when Oakton scored a safety on the Lions’ two-yard line giving Oakton a 2-0 at the end of the first.
The second quarter would see the game start to come alive for Oakton as they nearly got the first touchdown of the game at the 8:08 mark. The Cougars were denied however as the referee called a foul on the play, but Oakton would still succeed in getting the first goal at 5:36 mark when a 30-yard pump fake resulted in a touchdown.
The Lions attempted to answer with 31-yard pass at the 3:01 mark that would bring them within 13 yards of the goal. But Oakton would apply the pressure and Fairfax decided on a kick which got them three points as the first half came to an end with Oakton leading 8-3.
The third quarter started off with a kick off to Lions which resulted in a first down on the 37-yard line. A big play came in at the 11-minute mark, second down a 43-yard run gets the Lions on the Cougars 20-yard line. At the 9:58 mark the Lions would get their first touchdown and with the extra point the Lions took the lead 10-8.
That wouldn’t be the end for Fairfax as a 46-yard pass at 5:59 resulted in another touchdown, the Lions tried for a conversion but pass was incomplete but Fairfax took the lead anyway getting 13 pts in first six minutes of the quarter with a 16-8 score.
The Lions tried for a third touchdown but Oakton’s defense forced the Lions into a fourth down kick which landed at Cougars’ half-yard line which would result in Fairfax earning a two-point safety which would extend their lead to 18-8 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter saw the Cougars inching their way up the field but Lions caused problems for Oakton’s offence such as when Fairfax sacked the quarterback at the 9:18 mark. Possession of the ball would go back and forth whether it was the Lions blocking an Oakton pass or the Cougars getting the ball on a Fairfax fumble.
At the end of the night Fairfax would avenge their loss to Oakton at last year’s opener with a score of 18-8.
