A Fairfax medical doctor was arrested Jan. 8 on charges of illegally distributing Adderall.
According to allegations included in the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Dr. Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, 48, of Oakton, operated a medical practice in Fairfax. During a 21-month period between January 2017 and September 2018, Bajwa allegedly issued approximately 15,000 controlled substance prescriptions to more than 1,000 patients—a total of more than 700 prescriptions per month. Several local pharmacies had flagged Bajwa and would no longer fill prescriptions from him. The Virginia Department of Health Professions had previously suspended his medical license in 2012 for issues related to his prescription practices.
Beginning in summer 2018, two undercover law enforcement officers posed as patients and made appointments to see Bajwa. At each visit, Bajwa allegedly prescribed the undercover officers a 30-day supply of Adderall—despite the undercover officers not having a need for the medication. One of the officers told Bajwa that she was a fitness model and needed Adderall for her workouts, which is not a legitimate use for the substance. The undercover officer also asked Bajwa to prescribe her extra pills that she could give to a “friend” and he readily agreed.
Bajwa is charged with illegal distribution of Adderall, a Schedule II controlled substance. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Timothy M. Dunham, Special Agent in Charge, Criminal Division, FBI Washington Field Office; and Colonel Edwin C. Roessler Jr., Fairfax County Chief of Police, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine E. Rumbaugh is prosecuting the case.
A criminal complaint contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.
