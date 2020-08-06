Fairfax County is warning voters about an inaccurate and potentially misleading mailing from the Center for Voter Information.
This group is mass mailing pre-filled, absentee ballot applications to county voters without their request—and the mailer includes return envelopes to send the application to the City of Fairfax, not Fairfax County.
Fairfax County DID NOT send this mailing. However, the county is working with the City of Fairfax to ensure that any applications sent to them will be processed by the county. County officials remind voters that you can apply online now to absentee vote by mail: https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation. This is the most secure method to apply rather than responding to unsolicited applications. By applying online, you’ll also be able to track the status of your application, including when a ballot is mailed to you and when your cast ballot has been received. Fairfax County encourages voters to apply now—and return your cast ballot as soon as possible because of potential delays in mail delivery.
In addition to voting by mail, voters will also have the option to absentee vote in-person at one of the 15 locations starting in the fall. The polls will also be open for in-person voting as usual on Election Day, Nov. 3. Due to a new state law that allows for "no-excuse" absentee voting, any registered voter can vote absentee. For more information or questions about absentee voting, contact the Fairfax County Office of Elections at 703-222-0776, TTY 711.
