Fairfax County wants to build bridges with its immigrant communities, to that end they will be creating a new position within the county government to facilitate this wish called the Immigrant Community Liaison.
While details are still being fleshed out as to the full scope of duties that will be performed by the new liaison position an explanation was provided by Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay:
“This position will work with County departments to address specific immigrant community concerns and, as necessary, adapt current County practices to ensure County staff and departments are aware of and are following this new policy. Further, the position will work with the community, stakeholder groups, nonprofits, and interfaith organizations to create strong networks that facilitate coordination and the connection of Fairfax County’s immigrant community to the information, resources, and services that will support their success.”
The overall goal of this position according to McKay is to support the working of developing and implementing a comprehensive, countywide plan for ensuring that Fairfax County is a welcoming community for immigrants.
Fairfax County does have a sizable immigrant community, according to statistics made available by the George Mason University Institute for Immigration Research Fairfax had 352,600 immigrants living in the county in 2016 which accounted for 30% of the local population. Among that number the largest groups of those foreign-born was reported to be those of Asian heritage which came in at 44% while those of Hispanic heritage came in at 29 percent.
While estimates from the 2020 Census have yet to become available, it is believed that those communities have grown in size since this information was compiled back in 2016.
This new position comes as a result of the County’s new Trust Policy which was adopted in January 2021. The new policy codifies the County’s commitment to its immigrant population by not allowing for the County resources to go to facilitating enforcement of federal immigration law. The policy also establishes clear guidelines for County employees about information sharing and accepted documentation for residents interacting with all its agencies.
In the past the County have worked with various advocacy groups, particularly CASA and ACLU People Power, to find ways to better work with the community. The new Trust Policy is aimed at building and reinforcing trust with those communities and also aims to ensure that those communities have access to necessary resources.
The access to resources is an important issue as during the pandemic the County had some difficulties in getting information to these communities regarding prevention in the spread of the coronavirus as well as information about the availability of vaccines. There was also reservation among those in the community fearing that attempting to access resources such as vaccines would result in deportation.
Once details have been ironed out the new liaison position will work with both individuals and advocacy groups in order to bridge the gaps of understanding between the County and the immigrant communities.
