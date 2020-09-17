The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Sept. 11 the final allocation of the remaining $1.988 billion in CARES Act funding for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Through this final allocation, Fairfax County will receive an additional $4.85 Million in federal funding to assist residents facing higher risk of eviction and help combat the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal dollars allocated through the CDBG program, represent only a portion of the total amount of stimulus funding provided to Fairfax County through the CARES Act. This particular funding source is administered through the Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development.
Prior to this announcement, Fairfax County had received $3.5 million through HUD’s initial allocation of CDBG funding. The funds were authorized to be used to support:
- Emergency rent and utility assistance for households who have lost income due to COVID-19 (facilitated through the Department of Neighborhood and Community Services)
- Operating expenses for non-profit partners who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and provide targeted public services to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19;
- Income replacement for affordable housing providers whose tenants are unable to pay their rent during the crisis due to COVID-19; and
- Funding to support administrative costs, if needed, to implement and monitor the activities.
Fairfax County Housing staff are currently working on allocation approvals to continue these activities and considering the possibility of additional activities to provide assistance to residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.